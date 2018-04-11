Postman Gary’s airmail delivery

Postman Gary Speller has found himself on the receiving end of a special airmail delivery - a little bird.

The tiny blue tit signals his stamp of approval for Gary by perching on his van every day while Gary takes a break from his rounds in Barns Green, near Horsham.

The cheeky bird stands on the windscreen wipers and peers through the windscreen - no doubt checking that his feathers are not too ruffled - and keeping Gary posted on his welfare.

Blue tits are common in woodland, hedgerows, parks and gardens - as well as Gary’s delivery van - and there are around 15 million of them throughout the UK.