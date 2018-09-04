PR firm says sorry to Horsham shoppers over John Lewis confusion

A communications company has apologised to Horsham shoppers for confusion over its announcement about a revamp for John Lewis in Horsham.

Shortly after sending out an announcement to the County Times that the store will be launching its first womenswear and gifting section PR firm Stripe has confirmed this will now not be introduced at the Horsham store.

John Lewis has changed its name

The County Times report on its website today was viewed by thousands of readers.

However, later this afternoon a spokesman for Stripe Communications said: ‘’Huge apologies for the confusion.’’

The spokesman added: “The womenswear and gifting will not be launching in the Horsham area.”

The company is still set to undertake a rebrand which will see its name change to ‘John Lewis & Partners’.

The change is set to ‘highlight the retailer’s partnership business model’ as it looks to invest heavily in the services its staff - dubbed partners by the firm - offer.

Nigel Davis, Head of Branch at John Lewis & Partners Horsham, said; “Our Partnership business model and the inherent strength of our partners really sets us apart. That’s why the change to our visual identity this week puts Partners back at the heart of everything we do. This move not only reflects the business we have become but more importantly, the business we want to be.”

As part of the rebrand newly designed bags will also be introduced along with new in-store displays, new delivery lorries and vans, and a fresh new look on the John Lewis website and app.

The firm, which also runs supermarket chain Waitrose, has also announced it will continue to invest between £400m and £500m in both its businesses each year.

Alongside this John Lewis is set to invest in its staff to help develop their skills and product knowledge.

A new advertising campaign - its biggest ever outside the hottly anticipated Christmas special - is also being launched sharing stories and skill from more than 100 of its staff.

What do you think about the new range and branding at John Lewis? Send your views to ct.news@jpress.co.uk