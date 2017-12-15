Premier League stardom is the prize as Crawley firm wins contest

An entrepreneur from Crawley saw his business receive worldwide publicity after winning a competition to get free advertising at Leicester City Football Club.

Out of more than 100 businesses that entered the competition, Burgess Hill sportswear firm Versa Forma was one of three to win. All three won free advertising at King Power Stadium for the Foxes’ fixtures against Manchester City, Tottenham Hotspur, Burnley and Crystal Palace.

Their brands will be seen pitchside, reaching 30,000 supporters in the stadium and the millions who tune in to Premier League football around the world.

Mike Clark, who runs Versa Forma with business partner Nathan Miles, told the Crawley Observer that the competition was run by DHL, and was open to businesses which work with the courier firm.

“All we had to do was fill in a little bit about ourselves, and what we’re going to do, going forward,” he said.

Having made the shortlist, Versa Forma was one of three businesses which DHL’s board of direcctors picked as a winner.

“It’s a massive platform to market off of,” said Mike.

“It’s a global thing. Only one match that we’re advertising on is on Sky Sports, but we’re getting exposure from the other games as well, because people are streaming them all over the world.

“Things are going really well.”

Versa Forma has a website at: www.versaforma.com