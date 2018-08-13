Prestigious award for Crawley’s work with Armed Forces

Crawley’s work with the Armed Forces has been officially recongised with a prestigious Employer Recognition Scheme silver award.

Crawley Borough Council signed the Armed Forces Community Covenant in 2013.

It aims to:

- Strengthen the supportiveness and understanding between the Armed Forces community and the wider community

- Raise awareness of issues faced by the Armed Forces community

- Encourage further integration into local life

- Continue and develop opportunities for 103 Battalion REME to support community activity

- Organise and encourage participation in events and joint projects.

The council also signed up to the Veterans’ Interview Programme, which guarantees an interview to ex-servicemen and women who meet the essential criteria of the job they have applied for.

Councillor Brenda Smith, Cabinet member for Community Engagement, said: “This award is very pleasing and reflects the council’s continued commitment to the Armed Forces.

“We work closely with the local Armed Forces Community, meeting our pledges in the Community Covenant and holding events like Armed Forces Day and planting the Heroes Walk in Memorial Gardens.”

Tobias Ellwood MP, Minister for Defence Personnel and Veterans, said: “I am delighted to congratulate the recipients of this year’s Employer Recognition Scheme silver awards. A silver award recognises the fantastic efforts of employers throughout the UK who have both elevated their commitments under the Armed Forces Covenant and provided actual benefit to the Armed Forces Community.

“The winners should all be proud of the life-changing impact and fresh opportunities they are providing to our reservists, veterans, wounded injured and sick and their families. We’ve seen a record number of winners this year, which shows that the Armed Forces family talent pool is also providing tangible business benefit.”

The Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) was launched in 2014 to recognise employer support for the wider principles of the Armed Forces Covenant. The scheme encompasses awards for employers that pledge, demonstrate or advocate support to Defence and the Armed Forces community. This includes the Reserves, Service leavers, Armed Forces Veterans, the wounded, injured and sick, Cadets, military spouses or partners and their families.

The Armed Forces Covenant is a promise from the nation that those who serve or have served in in the Armed Forces, and their families, are treated fairly. The Covenant is enshrined in law, and the Government is committed to delivering the best possible outcomes for the Armed Forces community by working with a range of delivery partners who are signatories of the Covenant. Signatories include local authorities, charities, community organisations and businesses.

