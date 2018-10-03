Prince Harry and Meghan Markle give Chichester pupils day to ‘remember for the rest of their lives’

Pupils at Prebendal School in Chichester were so thrilled to meet Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that they invited them back to their playground.

Prince Harry asked pupils which school they were from before speaking to individual students.

Nicolas, 10, said: “I spoke to Harry and Meghan and they said hello, I don’t quite know what I felt.”

Discussing a future visit he added he would like to see them visit Prebendal school ‘in the playground’.

Ted, 12, added: “I just watched Harry and Meghan walk past West Street and I commented on Meghan’s collection of flowers. She thanked me.”

Prebendal School is well versed in royal visitors having previously played host to the Queen, their lawn acting as a landing pad for the royal helicopter.

Head of Prebendal School, Louise Salmond Smith, said: “We were delighted to have Meghan and Harry coming so close to the school.

“The children were able to come out and see them and I know they will remember that for the rest of their lives.

“They were really excited. Lots of them got to speak to Meghan and Harry and it really was a memorable time for them.

“To have another royal visit on top of that [the Queen’s visit last year] is wonderful.”