Professor Brian Cox adds extra Brighton date to his tour

Due to phenomenal demand a string of extra dates have been added to Professor Brian Cox, OBE’s forthcoming world tour – including an extra date at the Brighton Centre.

Originally Professor Cox was just going to bring his show ‘Universal: Adventures in Space and Time’ to Brighton on February 26, 2019, with tickets sold more than a year in advance.

Now he has confirmed he will also perform in Brighton on Saturday, September 14, 2019 – with tickets going on sale this Friday (November 2) at 10am, priced from £35.

Having set two Guinness World Record titles with his previous sell-out live UK and Ireland tour, this tour is taking in venues around the world spanning the UK, North America, Hong Kong, Singapore, New Zealand and Australia.

READ MORE: Threat to Brighton’s vibrant music scene

What the audience can expect

The show will take the audiences to the edge of our current understanding about the origin and evolution of our Solar System and the Universe, offering a fascinating insight into the workings of nature at the most fundamental level.

Professor Cox is well known for making challenging ideas accessible to all, whether you are an avid science reader or a total novice.

He will once again be joined by co-host of The Infinite Monkey Cage and award-winning comedian Robin Ince to oversee an audience Q&A, giving fans the chance to ask any questions they have and making every show unique.

Using state of the art graphics and imagery from ground-based telescopes and space probes, presented using ultra-high-resolution LED screen technology, Professor Cox will explore the latest missions to the planets, the nature of space and time from the Big Bang to black holes and the origin and fate of life and intelligence in the Universe.

He will also address questions about the value of science, how we acquire scientific knowledge and why we should trust it.

Visual highlights will include a journey around and into a black hole, created in partnership with Double Negative, the four-time Academy Award-winning visual effects company responsible for creating the black hole effects in the movie Interstellar. Professor Brian Cox said: “On the last tour I loved talking about astronomy and cosmology in very large venues that usually only host rock bands.

“The great advantage was the ability to use vast, state of the art screens to display images of the cosmos as we’ve never seen them before. 30 meter-wide images from the Hubble Space Telescope are certainly something to behold.

“On this new tour, I’m going to go a step further with the technology, to the horror of my promoter because it’ll be bloody expensive. But it’ll be bloody spectacular as well, and I hope it’ll offer people a completely new perspective on our place in the Universe.”

READ MORE: Bon Jovi announce first UK tour in six years – here’s how to get tickets

Who is Professor Brian Cox

Professor Cox is Professor of Particle Physics at The University of Manchester, The Royal Society Professor for Public Engagement in Science and a Fellow of the Royal Society.

As a broadcaster, he has presented a number of highly acclaimed science programmes for the BBC, boosting the popularity of subjects such as astronomy and physics and garnering a host of accolades, including two Royal Television Society awards and a Peabody Award for Wonders Of The Solar System.

He has also authored a series of best-selling books, including the widely acclaimed Human Universe and the recently released Universal: A Guide to the Cosmos, and is recognised as the foremost communicator for all things scientific.

His critically acclaimed BBC series, Forces of Nature, aired in 2016 whilst he recently once again co-hosted Stargazing Live.

He holds two Guinness World Record titles for a science tour for his total sell-out debut tour, which began in 2016 and saw more than 150,000 people attend in total, including a sell-out show at Wembley Arena.

How to buy your tickets

Tickets go on sale on Friday, November 2, at 10am, and start from £35.

To book, call the Brighton Centre Box Office on 0844 847 1515 or visit www.brightoncentre.co.uk

Alternatively, visit www.ticketmaster.co.uk or www.briancoxlive.co.uk.