Pupils on a mission to create their own indoor art garden at school

The pupils at The Mill Primary Academy, in Ifield Drive, Crawley, are fundraising to create their own indoor ‘art garden’.

The students already run their own dedicated art studio in the school. based on the international Room 13 model – a project that sees students work together as a committee that hires artists, manages stock, and balances budgets for materials and equipment.

It gives pupils the opportunity to express difficult emotions through their artwork, as well as teaching them life skills such as working as part of a team and managing finances.

The project is now in its fourth year at the school, and students are keen to expand arts activity throughout the school and into the community by creating an indoor art garden - an area that will contain paintings, sculpture and textile work made by the children in conjunction with visiting artists.

As well as having plenty to look at, there will be a comfortable seating area and workspace.

The art garden will provide a place for children to relax, especially when they need a break from life in the playground. It will also be a real community asset as it will provide a space for making activities, to parents and visiting schools.

The children are working hard to raise funds, and are asking for support from the community.

You can pledge as little as £2 towards the project via Spacehive – a platform that allows funding bodies, local business and individuals to support projects in their community.

You can support the project via: https://www.spacehive.com/the-mill-indoor-art-garden

