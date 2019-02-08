Quiz community leaders at Crawley Question Time

You can ask questions about the issues that are important to you at Crawley Question Time 2019.

Crawley Question Time takes the form of an independently-chaired general debate and discussion.

Last year's Crawley Question Time panel

Confirmed panellists include Councillor Peter Lamb, leader of the council; Councillor Duncan Crow, leader of the opposition; Councillor Peter Smith, Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development; Chief Inspector Rosie Ross of Crawley Police; and Laiba Baig, Crawley Young Persons Council. More panellists will be added.

A council spokesman said: “There are no set topics so attendees can raise any areas or concerns for discussion, such as community safety, Brexit, health, Gatwick Airport, parking, the economy and so much more.

“The event is open to everyone; the public, business leaders and partner organisations. The views and comments expressed will help the council and others to plan work on improving services and the town in general.”

It takes place from 7pm-9pm on Thursday March 14 in the Civic Hall.

Councillor Peter Lamb said: “As a council, Crawley believes that it is important we give residents the chance to hold decision-makers to account. “Crawley Question Time is a great chance to ask questions about our town and to raise the issues which matter to you in front of local decision-makers, such as myself.

“These evenings are always full of lively debate, so please sign up now and come along to let us know what you’re thinking!”

To register to attend the debate click here.