Raiders target Horsham farm shop for the third time

Raiders escaped with drinks and food when a farm shop was targeted for the third time this year.

The thieves were caught on CCTV when they struck at New House Farm in Old Crawley Road in north Horsham at around 9pm on March 6.

Frustrated farm owner Max Walton revealed today how his property had been targeted on two previous occasions since January.

“They got away with several hundred pounds worth of meat, cans of drink, wine and cakes,” he said. Keys to various vehicles were also stolen.

Max has since stepped up security and installed new alarms along with CCTV cameras. “We’ve upped the ante but now we have to get some steel doors put on,” he said. “We’ll just have to improve fencing, security gates, the lot.

“To be honest we have been fairly lucky until this year. We haven’t had too much trouble before.”

Now, he said, he feared crime in the Horsham area generally was on the increase and there were too few police to deal with it.

“I just think it’s dreadful what people do. Petty crime is pathetic.”