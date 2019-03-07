Rail delays after Gatwick Airport train to Bedford hits obstruction

Passengers travelling to and from London Bridge to Crawley are facing delays this afternoon due to an obstruction on the line.

Southern say that the 12.33 Gatwick Airport to Bedford service hit an obstruction on the line in London Bridge.

The obstruction is a builder’s bag.

The problem is that the bag is now wrapped around the train’s shoe gear.

Shoe gear are the parts of the train which run along the conductor/ third rail which gives the train power.

Southern add that Network Rail staff are on site and looking to resolve this problem as quickly as possible.

In order to do so a line block will need to be taken on platforms 5 and 6, and the power will need to be turned off on these platforms.

This is so the Network Rail staff can safely remove the bag so the train can progress forward.

As a result, delays platform alterations and train alterations are to be expected until the incident is resolved.

Train services will be diverted via Selhurst or Crystal Palace when possible.

Therefore, a reduced service will be in operation by Thameslink at London Bridge.

This will add approximately an extra 20 minutes to journeys.