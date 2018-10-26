Rail delays after ‘person hit by train’ between Horsham and Three Bridges

Rail services between Three Bridges and Horsham are being cancelled and delayed this afternoon after a person was hit by a train, Network Rail has said.

Police said officers were called to reports a person had been struck by a train at Littlehaven station at about 2.30pm. Paramedics are also at the scene

All lines between the two stations have been blocked due to the incident.

Southern Rail said its tickets were being accepted on Thameslink and other Southern routes as well as on Metrobus services between Gatwick, Three Bridges and Horsham.

Disruption is expected to last until 6pm.