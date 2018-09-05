Rail disruption between Uckfield and Oxted after vehicle hits bridge

Disruption has been caused to rail services between Uckfield and Oxted - including services to East Grinstead - after a vehicle hit a bridge earlier this afternoon (September 5).

Southern Rail said trains between the two stations were suspended following the incident in the Ashurst area.

Temporary buses were put on and the rail service provider also said tickets were being excepted on; Route 236 between Oxted and East Grinstead; Route 409 between East Grinstead, Lingfield and Caterham; and Route 410 between Hurst Green, Oxted and Redhill.

Services are now beginning to run again however, delays on the line are being reported. They are expected to last until 8pm.