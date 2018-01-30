Rail security awareness events at Gatwick

Security awareness events are to take place in railway stations across the region reminding passengers to be vigilant and report anything suspicious.

Govia Thameslink Railway (GTR), which runs Southern, Thameslink and Gatwick Express services, will hold two events at Gatwick Airport’s station this year, with the first on Wednesday (February 14).

The rail company’s crime and security team will be on hand to talk to passengers about the need for vigilance while they travel, and how to recognise and report anything suspicious.

The first event of the campaign will be held at Blackfriars today.

Then the team will visit its ‘biggest and busiest stations’ – including Gatwick Airport – over the next year.

GTR chief executive Charles Horton is attending the launch event at Blackfriars, and said: “Passenger safety is our number one priority. We want people to feel safe, and be safe, when they travel with us. We also want them to know what to do if something doesn’t seem right. This campaign aims to get important messages about safety and security across, in a memorable way, to as many people as possible.”

Along with the well-known ‘See, it, say it, sorted’ catchphrase about suspicious objects or behaviour, the campaign includes messages about crime on the railway such as pick-pocketing, criminal damage, cycle theft and staff assaults.

Tony Holland, GTR’s crime and security manager, said: “The more people we can encourage to think about their personal safety and security, the better, so we’re looking to visit even more stations this year than the 24 planned so far. We’ll be asking passengers who can spare the time to take part in a short survey that will help them stay alert and help us measure how well our campaign is working.”

The team of safety and security managers and rail enforcement officers will also be handing out free security items such as personal attack alarms, cycle seat covers with anti-theft warning messages, and anti-theft bells to attach to bags.

The first Gatwick Airport event is on Wednesday February 14 from 5-7pm.

The second is on Thursday August 23 from 8-10am.