Rail services delayed as some lines blocked at Gatwick

Train services are being delayed after a ‘points failure’ at Gatwick railway station led to some lines being blocked.

Southern Rail is warning that some trains may be delayed and cancelled, with disruption expected to last until 8am.

Engineers are currently at the scene.

A Southern Rail spokesman said: “Trains are unable to change from one section of track to another at Gatwick Airport.

“This is causing delays and congestion will begin building up in the area.

“Following an overnight engineering possession, a set of points failed between Gatwick Airport and Three Bridges.

“This limits the number of lines available while engineers make their way to the affected area.”

For updates and to find out more click here.

SEE MORE: When thousands of tons of wood washed up on Worthing’s beaches

Significant M23 road works continue

Man rescued from ‘severe’ high rise building fire in Sussex