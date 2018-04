Ifield Society’s Springtime Ramblette - The Bluebell Wood - will take place on Saturday April 28 at 11am from The Plough in Ifield Village for a return at 1pm.

Boots are strongly recommended as it will be very muddy on the approach to the hillltop Wood.

Any money raised will go to the Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice.

All are welcome - including dogs.