Record Store Day 2019: All you need to know about vinyl in Sussex

With Record Store Day seeing queues from 3am outside some stores last year, here’s your guide to getting ahead of the game in Sussex.

What is it?

ks180082-11 Analogue October Records phot kate'Charlotte Crane, left, and Stephanie Holmes.ks180082-12 SUS-180226-200129008

With more than 500 limited edition releases on offer, Record Store Day is your chance to grab exclusive vinyl not available anywhere else.

When is it?

Record Store Day 2019 is this Saturday, April 13. Last year saw queues from 3am in Chichester as music devotees clamoured to get the new releases. Our advice is to get to stores early to avoid disappointment.

Where can I buy these exclusive records?

Bexhill:

Music’s Not Dead, De La Warr Pavilion

Brighton:

Bella Union Vinyl Shop, Ship Street Gardens

Cult Hero, Brighton Place

Rarekind Records, Trafalgar Street

Resident Music, Kensington Gardens

Vinyl Revolution, 33 Duke Street

Chichester:

Analogue October Records, South Street

Eastbourne:

Pebble Records, Gildredge Road

The Vinyl Frontier, Grove Road

Lewes:

Union Music Store, Lansdown Place

Are you a record store in Sussex hosting an event and not on this list? Email sam.dixon-french@jpimedia.co.uk

What should I buy?

With hundreds of records on offer the choice can be overwhelming. Del Querns from Music’s Not Dead said music lovers should keep an eye out for releases of Bingo Hand Job (a set from R.E.M), the Mighty Boosh, Pearl Jam and Pink Floyd.

He also recommended vinyl from the Rolling Stones, the Idols, David Bowie, Madonna, Prince and Sigurros.

Del added: “It’s going to be a great party. We have got live music all afternoon. Come down and join the fun.”

But I thought everyone streams music now?

Vinyl is experiencing a massive resurgence with listeners keen to experience a whole album as a story and enjoy the tactility a record offers.

Craig from Analogue October Records shared his thoughts on the industry’s return to mainstream popularity.