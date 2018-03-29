Refurbished play area for Northgate

Kilnmead Close in Northgate is the latest play area to receive a makeover, with a range of exciting new equipment for children to play on.

Crawley Borough Council appointed Wicksteed to revamp the play area, which now includes a spinner bowl, trim trail, springer, swings and a multiplay.

Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Councillor Chris Mullins, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to improve another play area in Crawley. We are always looking for ways to encourage children to play outside and giving them some exciting new equipment will do just that.”

For more information about play areas in Crawley, visit www.crawley.gov.uk/playareas