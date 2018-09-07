Renewed appeal in hunt for driver after car ‘makes off’ from M23 crash

Police have renewed their appeal in a bid to trace a driver believed to have made off from the scene of a four-vehicle crash on M23.

Officers said a red DAF HGV, a white Scania HGV, a white Mercedes Sprinter van and an unknown black car collided whilst travelling southbound on the motorway yesterday afternoon (September 6).

The drivers of both HGVs and the van suffered injuries and were taken to East Surrey Hospital in Redhill for treatment.

Police said a black ’18 plate Vauxhall Astra was believed to be the fourth vehicle involved in the crash which took place just before 2.50pm. It made off from the scene and officers are looking to speak to the driver in connection with the incident.

Anyone who saw what happened or with any dash cam footage is also asked to contact 101 or report it online, quoting serial 704 of 06/09.