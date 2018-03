A children’s play are in Kilnmead Close, Northgate has been given a fantastic makeover with a range of exciting new equipment.

Crawley Borough Council appointed Wicksteed to revamp the play area, which now includes a spinner bowl, trim trail, springer, swings and a multiplay. Cabinet Member for Wellbeing, Councillor Chris Mullins, said: “We are always looking for ways to encourage children to play outside and giving them some exciting new equipment will do just that.”