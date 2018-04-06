Reward offered in search for wanted Crawley man

A £500 reward is now being offered by police searching for a Crawley man suspected of breaching court bail conditions.

Police say they want to interview 24-year-old Thomas Doherty for suspected witness intimidations and criminal damage as well as a breach of bail.

The reward is being offered for information leading to Doherty’s arrest and conviction.

Police say that he has already been charged with common assault.

Doherty is described as white, 5’7” tall, of slim build, and unshaven with dark brown hair.

Detectives say they believe he may still be in the Crawley area.

He appeared at Crawley Magistrates’ Court on March 27 charged with common assault on a 19-year-old woman known to him and was given court bail until a further hearing at Horsham Magistrates’ Court on May 22.

Officers are now investigating allegations that Doherty had, since 27 March, threatened a witness and smashed windows at two addresses in the East Grinstead area.

Detective Constable Jake Dallaway of the West Sussex Safeguarding investigations Unit said: “If you see Thomas Doherty or know where he may be, please contact us right away on 101 or 999, quoting serial 970 of 27/03.

“You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”