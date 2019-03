A tree falling on a car as it was driving has blocked a road near Burgess Hill.

Reports say the B2112 has been blocked both ways between Ote Hall Chapel and Janes Lane.

A West Sussex Fire and Rescue Spokesman said one crew was called to the incident at 11.25am after a tree fell into the road, landing on a car.

No-one was trapped in the vehicle and the driver, a man, was able to leave the car unhurt.