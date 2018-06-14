Road closure warning for Horley Carnival

Heroes and villains will be the theme at this year’s Horley Carnival on Saturday (June 16).

The carnival site - at Horley Recreation Ground off Brighton Road - will be open from noon until 5pm.

Horley Carnival - the Active Prospects float SUS-170620-105100001

Organisers are warning locals about road closures along the parade route.

The procession is due to leave Victoria Road car park at 12.30pm, heading along Massetts Road, Russell Crescent, Victoria Road, through the town centre to the A23, and into the Recreation Ground around 1.10pm.

A statement from the organisers said: “A ‘Rolling Road Closure Program’ will be in place on the day with all side roads and junctions on route subject to controlled closures for the obvious Health and Safety reasons.

“We hope to limit the inconvenience but seek everyone’s cooperation and patience, as the safety of the participants has to be our priority.”

