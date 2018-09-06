Roads set to reopen after bomb squad called to Crawley

Roads are set to re-open in Crawley tonight after a suspicious item was found in the town centre.

The town centre was evacuated and a 100m cordon was put in place after a suspicious item was discovered in a bin in Memorial Gardens.

The bomb disposal robot at the scene

Police closed off College Road and Southgate Avenue at about 6.20pm and bomb disposal experts were called.

Officers said the Explosive Ordnance Disposal team had investigated the item and it was believed not to be suspicious.

Superintendent James Collis said: "We are reducing the cordon and will open the roads again as soon as possible. Thank you to everyone affected this evening for their patience while we investigated and made sure the area was safe."