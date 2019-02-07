Roadworks and closures for Horsham, Crawley and beyond, February 7 - 13 2019

Planned road works and closures for your district and the surrounding areas are detailed below. This information is provided by West Sussex County Council in partnership with Balfour Beatty Living Places.

Please note that dates may be subject to change due to weather conditions and any unforeseen circumstances. For further information visit: www.westsussex.gov.uk/travelinfo or follow @WSHighways

Shaves Wood Lane, Albourne, Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 8 Feb

Twineham Lane, Albourne, Lay drinking water main with associated services and connect to existing main, Road Closure, until 29 Mar

Dukes Road, Aldingbourne, Repairs to sunken trenches, Road Closure, 7 Feb

Street Lane, Ardingly, Lay Openreach duct to facilitate spine cabling works, Road Closure, 11 Feb to 15 Feb

Bignor Down, Bignor, Tree works, Road Closure, 11 Feb to 22 Feb

Wineham Lane, Bolney, Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 8 Feb

Ratham Lane, Bosham, Ballast packing at level crossing, Overnight Road Closure, until 8 Feb

New Park Road, Chichester, Tree cutting works, Road Closure, 7 Feb

High Street, East Grinstead, Carriageway pothole and edge erosion repairs, Overnight Road Closure, 12 Feb

Downs Road, Funtington, Replace Openreach telephone pole and overhead cable, Road Closure, 11 Feb

Stanford Avenue, Hassocks, Tree works, Road Closure, 12 Feb to 13 Feb

Hammerpond Road, Horsham, Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 7 Feb

Pookbourne Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common, Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 11 Feb

Twineham Lane, Hurstpierpoint and Sayers Common, Lay drinking water main with associated services and connect to existing main, Road Closure, until 29 Mar

Fulfords Hill, Itchingfield, Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 13 Feb

Albert Road, Littlehampton, Openreach street cabinet and power installation, Road Closure, 12 Feb to 25 Feb

Jobsons Lane, Lurgashall, Excavate and install ducting for installation of circuit cable system, Road Closure, until 15 Feb

Horsham Northern Bypass Westbound, North Horsham, Carriageway pothole repairs, Overnight Road Closure, 11 Feb

Lower Bognor Road, Pagham, Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, until 8 Feb

Blackgate Lane, Pulborough, Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 13 Feb

Nutbourne Road, Pulborough, Carriageway pothole repairs, Road Closure, 12 Feb

Harting Combe Road, Rogate, Fill large void left by fallen tree in verge, Road Closure, 8 Feb

Stoney Lane, Shoreham-By-Sea, Carriageway subsidence repairs, Road Closure, 11 Feb

Boxham Lane, Sidlesham, Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 8 Feb to 11 Feb

Lockgate Road, Sidlesham, Carriageway Patching, Road Closure, 12 Feb to 14 Feb

Rookery Lane, Sidlesham, Replace water main, associated services and connections, Road Closure, 11 Feb to 29 Mar

Guildford Road, Slinfold, Carriageway Resurfacing, Overnight Road Closure, 11 Feb to 14 Feb

Guildford Road, Slinfold, Carriageway Resurfacing, Overnight Road Closure, 11 Feb to 16 Feb

Elm Grove Lane, Steyning, Lay new gas main, abandon old main, make connections and replace services, Road Closure, 11 Feb to 15 Mar

Fryern Road, Storrington And Sullington, Lay new gas main, abandon old main, make connections and replace services, Road Closure, until 8 Feb

Twineham Lane, Twineham, Lay drinking water main with associated services and connect to existing main, Road Closure, until 29 Mar

Binsted Lane, Walberton, Build new Openreach joint box and lay duct, Road Closure, until 8 Feb

Binsted Lane, Walberton, Build new Openreach joint box, Road Closure, until 8 Feb

Yapton Lane, Walberton, Tree works around electricity network, Road Closure, 11 Feb to 12 Feb

Mayes Lane, Warnham, Openreach spine sub duct and cabling works, Road Closure, until 12 Feb

Northlands Road, Warnham, Openreach spine sub duct and cabling works, Road Closure, until 12 Feb

Sea Place, Worthing, In conjunction with refurbishment of signalised junction in Goring Road, Road Closure, until 15 Mar