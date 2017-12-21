Roadworks suspended over Christmas

A number of roadworks in Sussex are to be suspended over the Christmas period to help keep traffic flowing.

South East Water is to lift more than 3.5 kilometres of water-related roadworks from December 22 to January 1, including a £750,000 scheme to replace two faulty water pipes in Freshfield Lane, Danehill.

More than 7,000 metres of work in private fields has also been removed.

South East Water spokesman Chris Love said: “We know the Christmas getaway can be chaotic so are only too happy to lift all our planned roadworks over the festive period to make everyone’s journey that little bit easier.

“We’ll return in the New Year to continue our projects which make sure that all our current and future customers have access to top-quality, fresh drinking water.

“On behalf of everyone at South East Water, I’d like to thank road users and local communities for their patience during our roadworks over the past 12 months, and wish everyone a very merry Christmas and happy New Year.”

Between 2015 and 2020 South East Water is investing £424 million in its water network to ensure access to top-quality drinking water.

Visit the water company’s interactive map to keep track of future water work: inyourarea.digdat.co.uk/southeastwater.