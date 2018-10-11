Robber escapes with £700 in raid on Crawley newsagents

A robber threatened staff before stealing cash during an early-morning raid on a Crawley newsagents.

Police say that the robbery took place at Martins Newsagents in Southgate Parade at around 7.30am on Saturday October 6.

A police spokesman said: “He threatened staff and took £700 cash from behind the counter.

“No weapons were seen and nobody was hurt.”

The robber is decribed as wearing a large green jacket with the hood pulled up.

Detective Constable Melanie Pyle said: “We are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen suspicious activity around the shop or who may have been in the shop at that time.

“If you can help please contact us online or call 101, quoting serial 323 of 06/10.”

Anyone with any information can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.