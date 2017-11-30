Royal visit: Queen unveils plaque at Canine Partners

The Queen unveiled a plaque at the Canine Partners Heyshott headquarters today to celebrate the charity reaching its 750th partnership since it was formed in 1990.

And she received a posy from seven year old Black Labrador Yarna.

The Queen visited Canine Partners, Mill Lane, Heyshott, Pic Steve Robards SR1728980 SUS-171130-150957001

She was also presented with gifts of dog blankets in the purple Canine Partners colours.

During her visit Her Majesty met Canine Partners trustees Claire Graham and Frankland and Jon Flint and his canine partner Jester who live in the Midhurst area.

Injured war veteran Jon Flint who has spinal injuries took part in the Invictus Games in 2014 and 2016.

“The Queen asked me how long I had had an assistance dog,” said Jon, “and I told her Jester was my second dog.

“She seemed really interested in the dogs and it is lovely for the charity to have her visit Heyshott.”

