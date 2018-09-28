Royal visit will ‘raise profile’ of West Sussex

Her Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex has said the visit from the Duke and Duchess will ‘raise the profile’ of the county.

“It’s true to say that there’s a real sense of excitement and anticipation about the first visit of Prince Harry and Meghan as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

Mrs Susan Pyper, the Lord-Lieutenant of West Sussex SUS-151021-133436003

“Their appointment has raised the profile of West Sussex and there are already signs that tourism, commerce and industry will benefit.

“Just as importantly it has cheered us all up and rekindled a sense of pride in our county.

“I look forward – together with many of you – to welcoming them to Chichester, our County Town, and to Bognor Regis this time, but it marks just the beginning of what I hope will be a long and enjoyable relationship between Their Royal Highnesses and ourselves.

“I know that they wish to visit as frequently as their busy schedules allow and we have so much to show them in vibrant, diverse and beautiful West Sussex. Their intention is to really get to know the county.

“It was pretty difficult deciding where they should go first, but as we only have them for two hours this time (we have to share them with East Sussex!) it seemed sensible to showcase part of the Sussex coastline and this is what we have done.

“They will be going all over the county in years to come and have expressed a wish to learn about and see at first hand the challenges faced in some parts of the community as well as to hear about our many success stories. I will make sure that happens.

“Most of all I hope that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have a thoroughly relaxed and happy time in their West Sussex. I know they will receive the warmest of welcomes.”

