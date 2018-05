Dancers with KCs Dance and Gymnastics, Crawley, celebrated the Royal Wedding by dressing up for their Saturday classes.

Kirsty Campbell, owner of KCs Dance and Gymnastics, said: “We celebrated Harry and Meghan’s wedding in our dance classes on Saturday.

KCs Dance and Gymnastics, Crawley

“The dancers had the choice of coming to dance as Prince or princess, or wearing red white and blue.”

__