Royal wedding forces Horsham charity trip to change location

A royal wedding has forced a Horsham charity trip to change its location.

Passengers due to climb aboard the famous Belmond British Pullman to support St Catherine’s Hospice will now visit Hampton Court Palace instead of Windsor Castle.

This is due to the castle being closed because of the wedding of Lady Gabriella Windsor, daughter of Prince Michael of Kent.

The sister train to the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express will be pulling into Horsham station on Saturday May 18. This is the first time the bespoke trip is available in the town.

Passengers will board carriages restored to the glory of the 1920s. On the outbound journey, you’ll indulge in a Bellini Brunch accompanied by live music, so you are ready to explore the home of King Henry VIII and filming location for BAFTA winning film, The Favourite.

At the palace you can enjoy costumed actors, a roasting meat in the kitchens and horse and cart rides (for approximately £6). There will be time for a 35 minute boat ride from Hampton Court to the Kingston Centre (£10 return), to explore Bushy Park, or to indulge in a spot of retail therapy on East Mosley’s High Street, before returning to Horsham.

Passengers will be welcomed back on board the opulent Belmond British Pullman with a glass of champagne before enjoying an exquisite three course dinner and wine.

A limited number of tickets remain for this journey on one of the world’s most iconic trains. To join this unforgettable trip contact Hannah Shorter at St Catherine’s on 01293 447364 as soon as possible. The final date to buy tickets is Thursday April 25.

Tickets are £420 per person and will help raise vital funds to support families living with a terminal illness in the community.