Russian missiles set to go on sale in Sussex

A ground-to-air Russian missile and a Soviet-made medium-range air defence missile are among Cold War relics about to go on sale in Sussex.

The missiles are among items being auctioned at Summers Place, Billingshurst, on March 20. One - a six-metre long SA-6 Ramjet anti aircraft missile - was developend in the 1950s and was produced until the mid 1980s. It is expected to sell for between £2,500 - £4,000.

Churchill bronze which is going on sale at Summers Place Auctions, Billingshurst SUS-180103-162929001

Also going under the hammer is a rare Soviet SA-4 Ganef missile, 878cm long, which was first unveiled during a military parade in Moscow in 1965.

The medium-range air defence missile reached speeds of up to Macch 4 and had a range of up to 34 miles. It is expected to sell for between £15,000 - £25,000.

Another unusual piece up for grabs is a bronze bust of war-time leader Winston Churchill - recently immortalised by the Oscar-tipped actor Gary Oldman in the film Darkest Hour.

The bronze was made after a plaster cast was taken directly from the statue of Sir Winston, by Ivor Roberts-Jones, in London’s Parliament Square.

Trustees of the Ivor Ropberts-Jones estate gave permission for a limited edition of just six bronze casts to be made - the one going on sale at Summers Place Auctions in Billingshurst is No 3.

But the sale of the great orator may leave you choking on your words - because it’s expected to sell for between £60,000-£80,000.