Sainsbury’s ‘remains closed’ after car crashes into supermarket

A Sainsbury’s store in Crawley remains closed today after a car crashed into the supermarket, injuring a schoolgirl.

Police said a silver Kia Sorento went into the shop in Queensway at about 6pm yesterday evening (August 30).

The vehicle also collided with a 10-year-old girl who was rushed to hospital with serious injuries. Officers say they are not thought to be life threatening.

Sainsbury’s confirmed the store remains closed today and it is continuing to work with the police.

A spokesman said: “Our Crawley store remains closed and we continue to support the authorities with their investigation. We will reopen as soon as possible and are sorry for any inconvenience this may cause

The driver, a 41-year-old man, was not hurt and was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact 101, quoting Operation Shield.