Samaritans battle ‘Blue Monday’ with Brew Monday

Samaritans volunteers were at Three Bridges station on Monday, encouraging people to beat ‘Blue Monday’ by getting together for a cuppa.

Dubbed ‘the most difficult day of the year’, the charity turned this day on its head as they aimed to help people banish the January blues by encouraging friends, family and work mates to have a chat over a brew.

Samaritans volunteers from the branch were at Three Bridges station, chatting to travellers and handing out free tea bags for an essential cuppa.

Located on Denne Road, the Horsham and Crawley Samaritans currently has around 100 volunteers helping to answer some of the five million calls for help that Samaritans responds to every year from people going through a difficult time.

The branch also provides other support within the community through their work with local schools, Lewes Prison, Crawley Open House and also the Salvation Army.

Eileen Sharpe from the branch explained: “Isolation and loneliness are one of the main reasons people contact Samaritans, so getting together for a brew with friends can provide a lift on what is meant to be one of the most difficult days of the year.”

Matt Eagles, Network Rail’s Suicide Prevention programme manager said: “Brew Monday is a great opportunity for the rail industry to show its support for Samaritans and the great work they do in helping people up and down the country.

“Millions of people use the rail network every day and if through this campaign we can encourage them to talk about their problems over a cup of tea, we will have made a significant contribution to their lives and to the lives of those around them.”

Kelly Wilson, Station Manager from Three Bridges station said: “We were proud to welcome our local Samaritans volunteers into our station to give people a boost on one of the most difficult days of the year.

“The railway wants to support and strengthen communities and bringing people together over a cuppa is a great way to combat isolation and loneliness.”

__

See also: Care home chefs meet Ainsley Harriott