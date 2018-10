This was the scene of a multi-vehicle crash on the A29 at Adversane this afternoon.

A woman was rushed to hospital after being cut free from one of the vehicles following the accident north of the A29 junction with Adversane Lane near Billingshurst just before 1pm.

Emergency vehicles at the scene

Emergency crews, fire, police and the air ambulance attended the scene.

The injured woman was flown by air ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton after being cut free from her vehicle.

Police at the scene