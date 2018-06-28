School’s fete is a heavenly success

Fine weather, singing and dancing helped to ensure the Our Lady Queen of Heaven Catholic Primary School annual fete was a great success.

Staff, pupils, parents and supporters made it a day to remember.

There were performances by the school choir, and by dancers from Pop Steps and the O’Brien Irish Dancing Club.

A statement from the school in Hare Lane, Crawley, said: “On Saturday 23rd June, OLQOH hosted its annual school fete with perfect sweltering weather.

“The day proved to be a great success, with a great turnout from our local school community.

“The fete kicked off with a grand opening from Brenda Smith and then some superb singing from the School Choir, led by Mrs Robinson.

“Pop Steps followed up with some amazing dance moves that got everyone moving!

“Spanish dancing was once again in the limelight as they strutted their flamenco to great delight.

“As we neared the end, a final performance from the ‘O’Brien Irish Dancing Club’ capped off the brilliant entertainment in style.

“Many thanks to everyone who supported this excellent event, over £2,000 was raised for OLQOH and Willow Tree combined.”

