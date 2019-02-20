Schoolgirl flown to hospital after A23 crash outside leisure centre

A young girl was flown to hospital after being injured in a three car crash outside a leisure centre.

Emergency services have closed the A23 in Crawley this afternoon following the collision outside the K2 Leisure Centre at 1.25pm.

Police said an 11-year-old girl, who was a passenger in one of the vehicles, was injured in the crash and was treated at the scene by paramedics.

The Air Ambulance was also called and flew the girl to St George’s Hospital in South London for further treatment.

A woman in the same vehicle suffered a head injury and was rushed to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton, officers added.

The road remains closed and police are appealing for information.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Sussex Police online at https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us/ or by calling 101, quoting serial 540 of 20/02.