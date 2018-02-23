Schoolgirl missing from Crawley

A 15-year-old schoolgirl from Crawley has not been seen since setting off for school on Wednesday morning (February 21), according to Sussex Police.

Sendije Zivere, known as Sandy, left home for Hazelwick School, but did not attend that day and did not return home that evening, police said.

A police spokesman said: “She is white, 5ft 4in, of slim build, with very long straight brown hair and has a Latvian accent. She was wearing school uniform of grey skirt, black tights, white blouse, blue tie and blue jacket, along with a black Puffa jacket, but may well have changed.

“It is thought that she is still in the Ifield/Crawley area. If you’ve seen her or know where she is, please report online or call 101 quoting serial 1064 of 22/02.”