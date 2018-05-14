Schools could be quids in with energy offer

West Sussex schools could get a cash boost by encouraging parents, carers and staff to switch to a council-backed energy supplier.

New customers signing up to buy their gas and electricity from Your Energy Sussex this summer can nominate a West Sussex school to receive a £20 donation from the supplier when they switch.

The school will receive £10 for a single fuel switch.

The offer is open to all residents in Sussex until July 24, but the nominated school must be located in West Sussex.

Your Energy Sussex is a new, local energy supplier that was set up by West Sussex County Council to encourage households to switch and save money.

It is run on a not-for-profit basis, using any surplus to help local people who are struggling to pay their bills, and works hard to keep customers on its best available tariff.

Deborah Urquhart, county council cabinet member for environment, said: “The Your Energy Sussex schools offer is an excellent opportunity for residents, particularly those on expensive ‘standard variable’ energy tariffs, to save money off their own household bills while doing something positive to support their community.”

Your Energy Sussex is a partnership between West Sussex County Council and Robin Hood Energy, the not-for-profit licensed energy company owned and run by Nottingham City Council.

It is supported by councils across Sussex, including East Sussex County Council and Brighton & Hove City Council.

You can get a quote from Your Energy Sussex online or by calling 0800 952 0001. Information about the schools offer is available at www.yourenergysussex.org.uk/schools

If you prefer to switch over the phone, please quote ‘WS Schools’ and tell the customer advisor which school you would like to benefit from the donation.

Customers should note that this offer is not currently available to schools in East Sussex and Brighton & Hove.