Search for missing woman, 43, from Crawley

Joanna, 43, was last seen at about 5.30pm on Wednesday October 13, police said.

A spokesman added: “She is described as 5’6”, with blonde hair and average build. She was last seen wearing a pink and blue jumper with blue jeans and black shoes. She also had a black backpack with her.

“Joanna is thought to be in the Brighton area.

Joanna is missing from Crawley