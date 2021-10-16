Search for missing woman, 43, from Crawley
Police are searching for a missing woman from Crawley.
Saturday, 16th October 2021, 4:58 pm
Joanna, 43, was last seen at about 5.30pm on Wednesday October 13, police said.
A spokesman added: “She is described as 5’6”, with blonde hair and average build. She was last seen wearing a pink and blue jumper with blue jeans and black shoes. She also had a black backpack with her.
“Joanna is thought to be in the Brighton area.
“Anyone who has seen her or has any information is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1048 of 13/10.”