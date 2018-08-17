Secret to a long life? Love and a little joke says Horsham man, 107

A Horsham man has become one of the oldest people in Britain after marking his 107th birthday.

And centenarian Stan White credits ‘wooing the ladies’ and enjoying a joke for his longevity.

Stan White, 107, enjoyed a birthday ride in a Rolls Royce

Former fireman Stan marked his milestone birthday on Wednesday with a trip in a Rolls Royce and a glass of bubbly.

Stan was born on August 15 1911 in Battersea, London ,where he went to Lavender Hill School.

He trained as an electrician and joined the Auxiliary Fire Service, subsequently joining full time at the outbreak of the Second World War.

He served in London during the Blitz before going out to India in 1942 to help set up the Madras Fire Service, returning to the UK in 1945.

Stan married Margaret in 1953 and has two children, Pete and Alison, three grandsons and a great grandson.

Stan has lived in Horsham since 1965 and since retiring from the Fire Service in 1966 has had many varied interests including, painting, carving, ceramics, gardening, ice skating and volunteering at the Strawford Centre.

Stan moved to Ashtonleigh care home in Wimblehurst Road, Horsham, in 2010. Caroline Hillier from Ashtonleigh said: “Stan has a great sense of humour and will often make the staff laugh with his funny one liners. He describes himself as ancient and a ladies man who likes to ‘woo the ladies’.”

Recently staff took him and some fellow gentlemen for a tour of Horsham Fire Station. Said Caroline: “Stan said his favourite thing about being a fireman was all his adoring fans!”

When asked what he would like for his birthday Stan said a Rolls Royce - so Ashtonleigh staff arranged a drive around Horsham including a visit to his old home where his children grew up. “He especially liked the Champagne provided for him in the Rolls Royce,” said Caroline.

Ashtonleigh say they are grateful to everyone who helped in their search for a Rolls Royce, especially to “Eric his chauffeur at E&B Knight cars for making his birthday wish come true.”