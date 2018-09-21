See Strictly stars past and present at Sussex shows

Famous faces from Saturday night TV favourite Strictly Come Dancing can be seen in Sussex.

There’ll be the glamour, glitter and the jaw dropping dance routines that fans have come to expect at The Hawth in Crawley.

Here Come The Girls

The line-up includes Here Come The Girls on April 4 2019 with Dianne Buswell, Amy Dowden and Chloe Hewitt.

Strictly favourite Kevin Clifton and Graziano Di Prima will perform in Burn The Floor on May 4.

Kevin will also be taking to The Hawth stage as Stacee Jaxx in Rock of Ages from February 19 – 23.

And Vincent Simone and Ian Waite will dance for The Ballroom Boys on May 9.

For each of the shows there will be a limited number of VIP tickets that include a meet and greet with the cast.

Tickets are available from The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636 and www.hawth.co.uk.

