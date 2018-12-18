See the winning entry in Crawley MP’s Christmas card competition

Crawley MP Henry Smith has congratulated youngsters who drew the winning designs in his Christmas card competition.

It was won by Year 3 pupil Chloe with her reindeer picture.

This year's competition was won by Chloe whose decorative reindeer will be on the front of Crawley MP Henry Smith's Christmas card.

Three more designs are also featured inside the card.

These were drawn by Genni, in Year 1; Felicity, in Year 2; and Teddie, in Year 3.

Mr Smith said: “Congratulations and huge thanks to Chloe for designing my 2018 Christmas card. There were many bright and festive designs, and I was delighted to choose this image to adorn my Christmas card this year.

See also:

See the display that won Crawley Christmas shop window competition

Eco-friendly energy plant will power new Crawley homes

9 top tips to protect your Christmas tree from your pets

“I’m also grateful to Genni, Felicity and Teddie for their worthy contributions, and indeed to each pupil and school which took the time to take part.

“It’s always tough to make a decision from so many brilliant entries – once again the standard was incredibly high.

“I look forward to welcoming Chloe, Genni, Felicity, Teddie and their families to Westminster in the new year for a personal Houses of Parliament tour.

“Merry Christmas to all of Crawley’s hard-working school children, teachers and parents.”