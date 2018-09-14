See vibrant Festival Of Chariots in Crawley

Crawley’s Queens Square will again play host to the colourful and vibrant Festival of Chariots.

A festival spokesman said: “The town centre of Crawley will be transformed into a festive atmosphere as the Bhakti Yoga Centre puts on a free celebration for everyone.

“The Festival of Chariots epitomizes the inclusivity of the Bhakti Yoga tradition – as the chariot is hand-drawn through the streets, it emphasizes how spiritual faith is not exclusive to certain people, but is available to all.”

There will be free vegetarian food, live music, and henna and face painting.

The festival will begin at 10:30am in Queens Square and continue until 4pm on Sunday September 23.

