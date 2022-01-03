‘Serious injury collision’ between lorry and car on A272 near Cowfold

Sussex Police confirmed at 7.45pm yesterday (Sunday, January 2) a car and a lorry collided on the A272 between Buck Barn and Cowfold.

The woman driving the car suffered ‘serious and life threatening injuries’, police say.

Photos show it was an Amazon lorry involved in the collision.

A272 collision. SUS-220301-094632001

A spokesperson for Sussex Police called it a ‘serious injury collision’.

The A272 between Buck Barn and Cowfold has now been reopened (as of 12.30pm on Monday, January 3).

Police are now appealing for witnesses. Anyone who saw what happened or who has any other information is asked to contact Sussex Police on [email protected] or by calling 101, quoting Operation Codnor.

A272 collision. SUS-220301-094644001