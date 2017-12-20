Seven-hour road closure following crash

A major Horsham road was closed for more than seven hours following a crash.

Police said a car collided with an electricity pole along the A281 Brighton Road in Monk’s Gate at about 9.30pm yesterday evening (December 19).

No-one was injured in the crash but power was cut off to 32 homes.

Emergency services attended along with engineers from UK Power Networks.

A spokesman for the power provider said teams worked throughout the night to restore the power. Electricity supplies were back on-line by 6.15am.

Officers said the road was closed and was reopened between 4am and 5am.