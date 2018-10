There are severe delays on the A23 in Crawley due to construction works.

According to traffic reports, there are severe delays on A23 London Road both ways between M23 J11 (Pease Pottage) and A2011 Crawley Avenue (Tushmore Roundabout).

Lane closures and carriageway incursions are in operation on the Cheals Roundabout, which is affecting traffic travelling through Crawley.

This is also causing a knock-on effect for traffic on the A2220 Horsham Road with delays back to the town centre.