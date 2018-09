Delays of up to an hour-and-a-half are being experienced on the M23 following a three-vehicle crash this afternoon (September 4).

Two lanes have been closed on the motorway following the southbound collision between junction 7 and junction 9 at Gatwick Airport.

According to the AA one vehicle is facing the wrong way whilst another is in the grass area of the central reservation.

Emergency services are at the scene and 86 minute long delays are being reported in the area.