Shoreham man injured after tipper truck overturns on A272

Police are appealing for witnesses after a tipper truck overturned, causing it to spill its load, on the A272.

The green HGV had been travelling westbound when it overturned, said police.

Police are appealing for witnesses to the incident on the A272.''Picture: Sussex Police

The driver – a 32-year-old man from Shoreham – sustained minor injuries in the incident.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “The incident occurred on the single carriageway at Bolney about 12.10pm on Monday, December 9.

“No other vehicles were involved.

“Anyone who saw what happened, particularly anyone who captured the crash on dash cam, is asked to email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk or call 101, quoting serial 529 of 09/12.”