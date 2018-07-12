Signalling problem causes rail delays between Gatwick and Brighton

Rail passengers face delays and cancellations this morning (Thursday July 12) due to a fault with the signalling system between Gatwick Airport and Brighton which is causing disruption between these stations.

Southern says that train services may be cancelled, delayed by up to 30 minutes or revised. Disruption is expected until noon.

Earlier this morning it was reported that there was a fault with the signalling system in the Haywards Heath area.

Southern add that: “Engineers have attended the site and identified the fault. However, due to the location and complexity of the issue, it will take a number of hours to resolve.

“This will impact services this morning.”

Tickets will be valid on the following services:

Mutual ticket acceptance between Gatwick Express, Thameslink and Southern.

South Western Railway via any reasonable route.

Southeastern services between Hastings and London.

Great Western Railway services between Gatwick Airport and Reigate.

Tramlink between East Croydon and Wimbledon.

London Underground via any reasonable route.

London Buses between Redhill and Central London.

The following service changes will apply:

All xx00, xx13, xx30 and xx43 Gatwick Express departures from London Victoria to Brighton will TERMINATE at Gatwick Airport.

All xx14, xx29, xx44 and xx57 Gatwick Express departures from Brighton to London Victoria will now START at Gatwick Airport.