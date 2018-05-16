Sinkhole leads to town road closure

Emergency highway workers have closed a town road after a sinkhole suddenly appeared yesterday evening.

The alarm was raised by nearby residents when they spotted the sinkhole - around two feet wide and estimated to be around eight feet deep - in West Parade, Horsham.

West Parade, Horsham SUS-180516-112042001

A spokesman for West Sussex County Council said: “An emergency team attended immediately after we received the report of a hole there and made the area safe, closing the road between Newlands Road and North Parade.

“Officers will carry out further investigations today to identify the potential cause and find a solution.”

Local residents say they had previously noticed a ‘dip’ in the roadway and that one woman had previously suffered an ankle injury after tripping in the area.